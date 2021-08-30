Texas Cattle Feeders Association to host donation-centered news conference

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Cattle Feeders Association announced that the organization will host a news conference Monday afternoon surrounding a donation to the Snack Pak 4 Kids beef fund.

According to a news release, the conference, which will occur at the Tascosa Golf Club, will be in conjunction with the third annual Beef 4 Kids Golf Classic. The funds will support Snack Pak 4 Kids’ Beef Stik Program, providing beef sticks to 12,000 kids in the Snack Pak program throughout the region.