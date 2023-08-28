AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Cattle Feeders Association presented a $98,000 check to the Snack Pak 4 Kids Beef Fund during the fifth annual Beef 4 Kids Classic Golf Tournament on Monday at the Tascosa Golf Club.

According to TCFA, the tournament has raised more than $500,000 over a span of five years for Snack Pak 4 Kids as 100% of the proceeds raised go toward providing kids with beef protein through the Snack Pak 4 Kids weekend program.

“In the past five years, more than $500,000 has been raised through the B4K golf tournament, to ensure kids in 50 area communities have access to protein every weekend. It is a blessing that our agriculture partners have come together to make this possible,” said Dyron Howell, Founder and Executive Director of Snack Pak 4 Kids.

TCFA added that the SP4K Beef Fund was created in October 2017 to “provide more protein over the weekend for hungry students in the Texas Panhandle.”

Further, local teachers answer survey questions every year in order for Snack Pak 4 Kids to ensure that they are “adequately serving students in the area,” TCFA detailed.

“The students who get the bags are better mentally, physically and spiritually for having food over the weekends. They are alert, thinking and participating all the time during class and lab,” said a local teacher.

TCFA noted that beef can help provide essential vitamins and nutrients that aid in the growth and development of children.

“Texas Cattle Feeders Association is thankful for the strong partnership with Snack Pak 4 Kids and the opportunity to work with the community to provide high-quality beef protein to students in the area,” said Lindsey Sawin, TCFA Communications Coordinator. “Cattle feeders are dedicated stewards of their communities, and we are honored to be able to give back at the Beef 4 Kids Golf Tournament.”