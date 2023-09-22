AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office announced that the Texas Brotherhood Bike Riders, who are riding in honor of the fallen first responders this year, are set to make their final stop in Amarillo at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

According to the announcement, the riders began their trip on Sept. 17 in Maxwell and are set to hit the Randall/Potter county line on Pullman and ride to Spur 228, finishing at the Potter County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday.

Upon arrival, a presentation will take place for the families of two firemen from Dalhart, Chief Curtis Brown and Firefighter Brendan Torres, that lost their lives, the announcement read.

Officials with PCSO asked the public to come out and stand on the side of the road near Spur 228 to support the bikers.

For more information on the Texas Brotherhood Ride, click here.