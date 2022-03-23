AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar will visit Amarillo as part of his tour of 12 communities to gather information and feedback about internet access, developing the Lone Star State’s first broadband plan. The Amarillo event will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the Amarillo Civic Center’s Grand Plaza.

This comes after the city started its own broadband project known as Amarillo Connection, which officials said will “provide low-cost internet to as many as 10,000 students and low-income residents in underserved areas.”

“This is an excellent opportunity for Amarillo residents to participate in this state initiative to broaden internet capability statewide,” COA Chief Information Officer Rich Gagnon said in the release. “The more people are connected to information, the better quality of life they have. The state is stepping up to improve internet access for all.”

The event, according to the city, will be free and the public can register online at the Comptroller Texas website.