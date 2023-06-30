(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 30, 2023.)

WACO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas State Technical College announced that the Texas Broadband Development Office (BDO) is set to host meetings across Texas, including one in Borger on Aug. 10, that will address the access to the internet throughout the state.

The announcement detailed that the Borger meeting will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Aug. 10 at the Dome Civic and Convention Center, located at 113 Bulldog Blvd.

The meetings, the announcement read, will run from July 10 until Aug. 16 as the Texas BDO will gather information in order to “shape opportunities for residents to access, afford and use the internet in several ways.”

Those interested can find a full list of various dates, times and locations, along with registration information for each meeting here.