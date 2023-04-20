AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar are asking for the public’s input on internet accessibility, affordability, and usage.

According to a news release from Hegar’s office, the Broadband Development Office is seeking the public’s opinions through the Digital Opportunity Plan: Public Survey to help the state develop a Texas Digital Opportunity Plan. The plan, officials said, is required to “draw down federal funding for connecting Texans to reliable, high-speed internet.”

“Access to reliable, high-speed internet as a means of advancing education, training, employment opportunities, health care, and delivery of essential services is critical to the future of our state,” Hegar said in the release. “But we know that we can’t do this without partners in the regions and the communities that need this service the most. Your input, passion and local knowledge will help us ensure the Texas Digital Opportunity Plan establishes a clear roadmap to bridge the digital divide and promote digital opportunities for all Texans.”

Officials said that the survey, which opened Thursday, is expected to be open for around two months. According to the release, the Broadband Development Office hopes to complete the plan by the fall, giving them the ability to address strategies and goals for the expansion of access to and further adopting broadband service throughout the state.