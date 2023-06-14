AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Broadband Development Board in partnership with Texas State Technical College (TSTC) is asking for the public’s input in regard to internet accessibility, affordability, and usage before the survey closes Friday.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, the Broadband Development Office is seeking the public’s opinions through the Digital Opportunity Plan: Public Survey to help the state develop a Texas Digital Opportunity Plan. The plan, officials with TSTC said, is required to “draw down federal funding for connecting Texans to reliable, high-speed internet.”

“The Texas Digital Opportunity Survey is an important process in ensuring that all Texas residents have the knowledge and devices needed to participate in the technology-reliant economy we live in today,” said Dale Bundy, TSTC’s Vice Chancellor and Chief Information Officer. “Ensuring Texans in all communities have access to fast and reliable internet, affordable devices and digital skills training provides opportunities to readily access education, employment, health, and other essential services. This survey will assist in identifying areas that are not currently served or underserved with these vital resources.”

According to a news release, the Broadband Development Board expects to complete the plan in the fall.

In the news release, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said “Reliable internet access is important to the state’s future.”

“We know that we can’t do this without partners in the regions and the communities that need this service the most,” said Hegar.

The survey closes on Friday, June 16. The BDO said the survey takes about 10 to 15 minutes to complete. The link to the survey can be found here: Digital Opportunity Plan: Public Survey.