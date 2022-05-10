AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle announced the Texas Bar Foundation is awarding the organization $20,000 to provide Pro Bono assistance for legal services to legal immigrants, refugees, and the homeless in Amarillo and other counties in the Texas Panhandle who cannot afford attorney’s fees.

Catholic Charities said applicants will be qualified using poverty guidelines from the US Government at the 100% level as of January 2022.

“Since its inception in 1965, the Texas Bar Foundation has awarded more than $24 million in grants to law-related programs. Supported by members of the State Bar of Texas, the Texas Bar Foundation is the nation’s largest charitably-funded bar foundation,” said officials.

Catholic Charities said applications are open from May 2022 through April 2023. Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle is located at 2004 N. Spring St.