Texas Association of Business launches coalition to improve Amarillo, statewide highway options

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Association of Business virtually launched a coalition on Thursday to improve Amarillo and State highways.

The “Keep Texas Moving” coalition wants to help improve the infrastructure and safety of highways in the panhandle.

“Keep Texas Moving” hopes to find solutions to improve the most gridlocked Texas roads.

“We need every tool in the toolbox to improve our transportation infrastructure, to accommodate growth and job creation, to improve public safety and quality of life, and simply, to keep texas moving,” said Senior Vice President of the Texas Association of Business, Aaron Cox.

The coalition is made of local businesses, local leaders, truckers, and commuters.

