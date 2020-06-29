Texas A&M System to Host Virtual Career Fair June 30

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas A&M University System is hosting a virtual career fair today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. for students and alumni.

Registration for jobseekers from throughout the System, including West Texas A&M University students and alumni, is free and open now. Candidates, who’ll be from a pool that includes all majors, will be seeking full-time, intern, co-op, summer and part-time jobs.

“Just after leaving campus in March, our office did a quick survey of current students to find out how the COVID-19 crisis was impacting them and what we could do to help,” said Amber Black, director of WT Career Services. “The No. 1-requested option was a virtual career fair.”

Jobseekers may register for no cost and with no obligation at the job fair website. About 75 employer booths have already been announced, with more being added daily.

Potential employers are lowering recruiting costs by saving time, travel and staff required to participate in all-day, on-site events. Employers can set up their own chat rooms with the option to conduct video interviews and efficiently involve subject-matter experts and other decision-makers in the recruiting process.

Other career services — including Handshake, the online jobs platform used by WT to connect students and alumni with potential employers — are available to WT students and alumni at wtamu.edu/career.