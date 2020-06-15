Texas A&M System Regents create $100 million scholarship fund

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents created a special $100 million scholarship fund with the goal of making the A&M System’s 11 universities better reflect Texas demographics.

The scholarship program is to address diversity issues as well as concerns of students who are first-generation or from low-income families in the wake of economic uncertainty associated with COVID-19, current unemployment rates, and families’ depleted emergency savings.

The program provides $10 million annually over 10 years for scholarships to students.

Dr. Walter Wendler, President at West Texas A&M University said that making college affordable for minority students and first-generation students is important because it typically can be more for those students to attend.

“All the regional campuses like WT all bring a unique flavor to the whole system and what I think this represents is, as chancellor sharp said, we want to represent the state of Texas and I would take that a step further we want to look like the state of Texas so we can – so we can better serve the state of Texas,” said Dr. Wendler.

Dr. Wendler added that WTAMU sees students attend from over 40 states and 35 countries.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the state’s demographics last year broke down as 41.5% white, 39.6% Hispanic or Latino, and 12.8% black or African American.

Chancellor John Sharp of the Texas A&M University System said, “This has been in the works for years and with financial challenges from COVID-19, now is the time to do this.”

