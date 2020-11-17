Texas A&M System Regents approve naming facilities on WT Campus after Texas A&M distinguished alumnus Charles Graham

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The University announced that a significant part of the West Texas A&M University campus that includes the Texas A&M Veterinary Education, Research, & Outreach (VERO) Building and the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory (TVMDL) now bears the name of Texas A&M Distinguished Alumnus and one of the world’s top equine veterinarians—Dr. Charles W. “Doc” Graham ’53.

The naming of the Charles W. “Doc” Graham ’53 DVM, The Texas A&M University System Center was approved Thursday during the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents’ quarterly meeting, announced the University.

“Dr. Graham is held in such esteem around Texas and around the country for his brilliance in the field of equine health and animal science,” said Dr. Walter Wendler, WT president. “Students who learn and work in a group of buildings bearing his name will have a goal for which to strive and an example to live up to, which can only help in our goal of producing the finest veterinarians in the state.”

“The contributions Dr. Graham has made to the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences (CVMBS) are immeasurable,” said Dr. John August, CVMBS dean. “Dr. Graham was an influential participant in the funding and construction of our college’s Veterinary & Biomedical Education Complex, and as a member of the Texas A&M Equine Research Committee, he helped recruit leaders for Texas A&M’s Equine Initiative and to the CVMBS. Through his ardent support of our college and of our VERO initiative, CVMBS students in both College Station and Canyon will benefit from his generosity and his efforts for decades to come.”

The name change comes, according to officials, at the request of Stan and Gerry Signman, whose pledge to WT for the creation of a professorship in the Paul Engler College of Agriculture included a request that the new TVMDL, VERO, and the future AgriLife Research facilities be named in honor of Graham. Stan Sigman is a 1970 WT graduate and 2007 WT Distinguished Alumnus; Stan and Gerry are WT donors and were the leading donors to the WT Agricultural Sciences Complex.

Graham is reportedly the only individual to serve as president for both the Texas Quarter Horse Association (TQHA) and the Texas Thoroughbred Association (TTA). He is also the only person to be selected as Horseman of the Year by both associations. He is a Hall of Fame member of the American Quarter Horse Association Hall of Fame, the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame, the Texas Horse Racing Hall of Fame, and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Graham’s other honors include the 2013 Texas A&M AgriLife Distinguished Texan in Agriculture Award, the 2010 College of Agriculture & Life Sciences Outstanding Alumnus Award, and the 1991 CVMBS Outstanding Alumnus Award.

In 2018, it was also announced by the University that the new, Canyon-based Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory would bear Graham’s name.

“As we embark on this new chapter of TVMDL history in Canyon, it only seems fitting to have our facility carry the name of someone who has left a lasting impression on our industry,” Dr. Bruce Akey, TVMDL director said. “Dr. Graham has been an unwavering supporter of TVMDL’s mission and vision for decades and we are proud to be part of his legacy in Texas.”

The VERO and TVMDL buildings opened in September 2020. According to the University, a grand opening and dedication ceremony is planned for April 2021.

WT says that bolstering agricultural education and recognizing its importance to the region is part of the University’s long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.