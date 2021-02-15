Texas A&M Forest Service wildfire potential and fire weather update

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M Forest Service says wildfire potential will remain low for this week due to well below normal temperatures, lingering snow/ice and additional forecasted frozen precipitation.

The agency said moisture will remain above normal as drying potential will remain low throughout the week.

Energy Release Component (ERC) values, which the agency uses to measure fuel moisture, will remain low in the High Plains area due to above normal moisture levels, TAMFS said.

KAMR Meteorologist Chris Martin said another round of snow is forecasted for the Amarillo area for tomorrow evening, lasting through midday Wednesday.

