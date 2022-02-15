AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Although crews began work on Tuesday morning to prepare Amarillo roads for the possibility of rain and snow later in the week, the Texas A&M Forest Service warned of wildfire potential through Wednesday for much of Texas.

According to reports from the forest service, wildfire activity has been expected to increase through Wednesday because of weather patterns aligning with dry vegetation. There has been an uptick in the last week, according to officials, with crews having responded to 176 wildfires across Texas.

“A strong front will move across the state bringing increased winds, temperatures and fire danger in cured grasses across the landscape for western portions of the state,” warned the forest service, “including the areas in the High Plains and Rolling Plains around Wichita Falls, San Angelo, Lubbock and Amarillo.”

The Texas A&M Forest Service said that in preparation for potential fires through the week, it has fully staffed task forces and equipment staged in Amarillo, Childress, Lubbock, San Angelo, Burkburnett, Fredericksburg, Smithville, McGregor, San Angelo and Mineral Wells.

“Rapid response and the use of appropriate resources is essential in preventing large, destructive wildfires,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief Wes Moorehead, “Our agency strategically prepositions personnel and equipment across areas of concern where they can respond to requests for assistance from local fire departments who serve as Texas’ first line of defense.”

The forest service also said that two large air tankers, three single-engine air tankers, two type 3 helicopters, two air attack platforms, and two aerial supervision modules have been staged around the state to assist with wildfire response efforts. Strike teams have also been mobilized, said officials, through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS).

“Texas A&M Forest Service will continue to work closely with our state, federal and local partners in order to protect Texas’ citizens and natural resources from wildfire,” said Texas A&M Forest Service Interim Director Al Davis, “We also ask the public to be careful and prevent wildfire ignitions this week.”

The forest service advised that the public avoid outdoor activities that may cause a spark while warm, dry, and windy conditions are present.

Current conditions and wildfire outlooks can be found here. Information on the newly-reinstated Potter County burn ban, as well as bans and regulations for other counties, can be found on MyHighPlains.com.