COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service are warning of the potential of a wildfire outbreak Tuesday in the Texas Panhandle region.

According to a news release from the organization, officials said wildfires could occur Tuesday in communities near Canadian, Amarillo, Childress and Lubbock, due to dry vegetation, low humidity, high wind speeds and above normal temperatures. Regions near and west of Wichita Falls, Abilene and San Angelo “may also observe increased wildfire activity” Tuesday.

“Wildfires that ignite under these conditions can travel 20-30 miles in one afternoon due to the force of strong, hot and dry winds,” Brad Smith, Texas A&M Forest Service’s Predictive Services Department Head, said in the release. “During these events, the forward progress of wildfires may not be stopped until the weather changes or the fire runs into a large barrier, such as an agricultural field.”

According to the release, officials from the Texas A&M Forest Service, along with firefighters from the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, other state and federal agencies and local fire departments have responded to 212 wildfires that have burned 30,231 acres since April 1.

Officials said various task forces and suppression equipment are staged in various locations throughout the state, including in Amarillo, Childress and Lubbock, to respond to potential incidents. This also includes various staff members, personnel from outside the state and aviation resources.

“Three outbreak events have occurred this fire season, producing wildfires that forced evacuations and burned through a community,” Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service’s Fire Chief, said in the release. “These wildfires greatly impacted Texas communities and we anticipate similar levels of activity this week. Texas A&M Forest Service encourages residents to be cautious, be prepared and listen to warnings from local officials.”

The Texas A&M Forest Service is encouraging Texas residents to make evacuation preparations before the expected wildfire activity. These preparation tips include:

Preparing multiple evacuation routes in case one is compromised by heavy smoke;

Assembling a go-kit including supplies for people and pets, prescription medicine and other medical equipment, important documents, items including food, water, clothing and money as well as priceless heirlooms;

Listen to local officials and, if necessary, evacuate early to get out of harm’s way.

Officials encourage members of the public to avoid outdoor activities which could cause a spark while warm, dry and windy conditions are present. The release said that if a person spots a wildfire, they should contact local authorities.