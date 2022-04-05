COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service recently announced that wildfire activity throughout the state is expected to “gradually increase” throughout the week.

Officials said the Amarillo area, along with Childress, Lubbock, Sweetwater and San Angelo, have the potential for large wildfires Tuesday because of “critical” fire weather, dry grasses and above normal temperatures in the area. The wildfire potential spreads to south Texas as well as the eastern and western parts of the Hill Country on Wednesday.

This comes after the Texas Panhandle saw a number of fires throughout the region in late March. This included fires in Hemphill County, Roberts County, and Wheeler County. Officials from the forest service said that since Jan. 1, officials have responded to more than 3,000 wildfires which have burned more than 403,000 acres. In the month of March, officials responded to 978 wildfires throughout the state which burned 348,403 acres.

“A prolonged period of accelerated drying Wednesday through Sunday will expand the area of dry to extremely dry vegetation across the landscape and will continue to support wildfire activity through the weekend,” the release said. “Texas A&M Forest Service continues to monitor the situation closely and has positioned personnel and equipment across the areas of concern for a quick and effective response to any new wildfire ignitions.”

According to the Texas Water Development Board, the majority of the Texas Panhandle is reported as being in severe to exceptional drought. Officials said that the state’s overall drought conditions are the worst the state has experienced at the end of March since 2021.

With the fire danger throughout the state, officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service said more than 300 firefighters from the service, more than 170 firefighters with the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System as well as personnel from 28 states have been mobilized for response efforts. Officials also said 33 aircraft, including three large air tankers, 15 single-engine air tankers, and seven type-one and type-three helicopters, are staged across the state for wildfire response.

“The agency is dedicated to protecting the citizens and natural resources of this state from wildfire,” Wes Moorehead, the Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief, said in the release. “It is crucial, however, that residents take action around their homes to reduce wildfire risk.”

Within the first 30 feet of a person’s home, use non-flammable landscaping materials. Within the first five feet, water plants, trees, and mulch regularly, and consider xeriscaping if you are affected by water restrictions;

A healthy, well-maintained landscape is important to the survival of homes during a wildfire. Make sure a person’s plants are carefully spaced, low growing, and free of resins, oils, and waxes that burn easily;

Remove dead vegetation from under the deck of a person’s home and within 10 feet of the house;

Prune your trees so that low-hanging branches do not touch the ground.

For current conditions and wildfire outlook, visit the Texas Fire Potential Update webpage.