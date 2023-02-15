AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas A&M Forest Service released a warning on Wednesday on the increased risk of wildfire activity in the coming week, coming as cold fronts and high winds are forecast to impact the region.

Wednesday weather conditions, according to the service, are expected to support increased wildfire activity near San Angelo, Abilene, Childress, Lubbock, and Midland. However, moisture levels in vegetation “should help firefighters keep wildfires relatively small.”

By Thursday, the service noted that post-frontal conditions across Texas will mean underlying dryness and dormant grasses and lower humidity levels will contribute to increased wildfire activity in South Texas.

Texas generally experiences increased wildfire activity mid-February through mid-April during the dormant fire season, said the service, when freeze-cured grasses mix with increased wind speeds and dry cold fronts.

In the High Plains, high wind and winter storm warnings and advisories were in place on Wednesday for most counties, with windy conditions expected to continue for the next week. Those high wind speeds kicked up excessive amounts of dust on Tuesday, which contributed to a number of multi-vehicle wrecks and road closures, such as in Beaver County, Ochiltree County, and Texas County. The winds also contributed to fires in the region on Tuesday, including at least one in Gray County that resulted in the temporary closure of State Highway 273.

As of Wednesday, most counties across the Texas Panhandle were also under burn ban orders as high wind speeds continue to mix with persistent drought conditions.

“As the lead state agency for wildfire response, our analysts and fire managers continuously assess and monitor conditions statewide,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief. “Even as we engage in response activities to support our partners and local jurisdictions impacted by Winter Storm Mara, we have personnel positioned across areas of concern that are prepared to respond to any new wildfire ignition.”

The service noted that so far in 2023 it has responded to 38 wildfires for 1,272 acres burned across Texas. Officials noted that the service has worked to prepare for both wildfire and all-hazard emergency responses around the state, such as with its response to Winter Storm Mara and the Deer Park/Pasadena tornado.