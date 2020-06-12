Texas A&M Forest Service responding to fire in Potter County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
9_11 Fire Truck Visits Bivins Elementary_4908307548435663274

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a fire in Potter County.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said they were responding to a request for assistance on what is beoing called the #TankBatteryFire in Potter County.

The Forest service said the fire is estimated to be 300 acres and 20% contained.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss