AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a fire in Potter County.
The Texas A&M Forest Service said they were responding to a request for assistance on what is beoing called the #TankBatteryFire in Potter County.
The Forest service said the fire is estimated to be 300 acres and 20% contained.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Texas A&M Forest Service responding to fire in Potter County
- GOP police reform plan gains momentum
- Former Lady Sandie, Annilia Dawn, talks about signing with Butler University
- AISD holds in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020
- Officials shed light on disparity between sister border cities’ virus death rate