Texas A&M Forest Service responding to fire in Potter County

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a fire in Potter County.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said they were responding to a request for assistance on what is beoing called the #TankBatteryFire in Potter County.

The Forest service said the fire is estimated to be 300 acres and 20% contained.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance on the #TankBatteryFire in Potter County. The fire is estimated to be 300 acres and 20% contained. #txfire — Incident Information – Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) June 12, 2020

More from MyHighPlains.com: