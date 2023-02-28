Texas A&M Forest Service and local fire crews respond to the Little Highline Fire north of Amarillo on April 4, 2022.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the high winds and dry conditions continue, the Texas A&M Forest Service is increasing its wildfire response planning.

On Tuesday, TFS sent a release that said increased its wildland fire preparedness level from level one to level two, citing the threat of increased wildfire activity across several regions of the state.

“That is based on a couple of things. One being fuel throughout the state, weather that’s forecasted, and also available resources,” said Juan Rodriguez, the wildland-urban interface coordinator at TFS Amarillo. “The preparedness level is a planning assumption that goes off of all those things and it’s looking at what the state has available and what we can send out for fire response.”

Rodriguez said in the Texas panhandle, they rely heavily on local first responders to help fight fires.

“On top of our local first responders, Texas A&M Forest Service, we do have three task forces that are dedicated to response here in the panhandle, one in Lubbock, Childress, and Amarillo,” he said. “Along with that, the state has also opened up and got aviation back into the state for wildfire response for the Panhandle. We have the large air tanker base back open in Abilene, with another large air tanker there, ready to support for the state.”

According to Rodriguez, the region has officially entered the winter fire season, with plenty of dry vegetation to fuel fires.

“Right now, we’re not forecasted to see any crucial or beneficial moisture throughout the landscape up here and so we’re going to be continuing into that drying trend,” Rodriguez said. “So we have the possibility of seeing a lot more initial attack fires throughout the region.”

Chief Meteorologist John Harris said at this point, it would take a week’s worth of gentle rains and thunderstorms to put enough moisture back into the soil.

He also said the area is also headed into what is traditionally the windiest part of the year.

“We just don’t see that happening and so until we get to that point, which is typically May forward into the summer months, we do have to worry about that wildfire threat and also the winds blowing,” Harris said. “It’s easier for the wind to blow when there’s less vegetation out there because there’s less things to slow the wind speed down. And so it just kind of, it’s self-perpetuating almost, if you will.”

Rodriguez said high wind days mean fires are much harder to get under control.

“When we get up into those into those winds passing 30 miles an hour, 40 miles an hour like we did this last weekend, we’re going to see those fires completely wind-driven,” Rodriguez said. “Meaning that the fire is not going to care about moisture, soil moisture or, or moisture that’s in the vegetation. As long as that wind is constantly pushing it, we’re going to see fast-moving wildfires across the landscape, consuming a lot of acreage.”

According to Rodriguez, we are not at the critical fire danger threshold right now, but as summer approaches it could be a busy fire season.

He said there are steps people can take to their themselves and their property safe.

“We have to know how to live with it. Creating defensible space around your homes, having escape routes already put in place, having go bags for you, your family, your pets. Small practices like that will make make a life-saving situation,” Rodriguez added.