AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In March, the Texas A&M Forest Service said 978 wildfires were reported across the state and 348,403 total acres burned.

Juan Rodriguez, the Wildland Urban Interface Coordinator at the TFS Amarillo office, said so far in April, they are maintaining fire readiness.

“We are still bringing in out of branch resources up here to the Panhandle,” said Rodriguez. “But our local resources that are staged up here have still been able to go to all of our requests that we’ve been given.”

He said in the past couple of weeks, they have had to split up firefighting task forces and switch shifts between offices, but they will stay fully staffed.

“It takes a toll on everybody but we’re all hanging in there. I think everybody, we tried to rotate people to be able to get that those R&R days in between,” he said. “I think it’s still early on in the season and we’re looking at maybe for this end of this winter fire season and the beginning of the summer fire season to probably roll all in together. So we’re trying to brace ourselves for a long season.”

Rodriguez said there are other things people can do to help firefighters, including having defensible space around homes and other buildings.

“The zero to five feet is the main area of concern in that area around your home, you really want that very minimal vegetation, fuel floating around,” he said. “Don’t have any fuel around your home, underneath your windows. If you have plants around your house, make sure that they’re maintained, and that you have good, good maintained lawns and grasses.”

He said oftentimes, homes are saved because they have defensible space.

“When we have multiple communities or structures at risk, when the crew firefighters are able to go to these homes and take one quick look at them and say ‘That house will be able to stand alone,’ and we could have maybe an engine patrol it because it has that defensible space, then that’s a real big help to our firefighters in the efforts out there.”

He also said turning on sprinklers or watering the yard when your home is threatened can help, but be prepared to get out when it is time to evacuate.

“Have that plan of escape, know which routes that you and your family are going to be taking, and have a plan for your animals and for your livestock as well,” Rodriguez said.

He also recommends having go kits ready in case of a fire with all necessary items.

