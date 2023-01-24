AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas A&M Forest Service announced that they are helping the Texas Department of Transportation regarding winter weather response in the Texas Panhandle.

According to a tweet from the Texas A&M Forest Service, the organization is responding to a request for assistance from TxDOT regarding winter weather response. This comes as the majority of the Texas Panhandle has seen heavy and moderate snow.

The tweet said that motor graders are working to clear snow and ice, mainly on I-27 from Amarillo to Happy. Thus far, officials said crews have cleared 30 miles and assisted two motorists.