Texas A&M AgriLife to host Estate Planning Workshop

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is set to hold an Estate Planning Workshop on Tuesday, Dec. 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to help individuals gain knowledge about the legal requirements of owning an estate.

“Estate planning is extremely important to farm and ranchland owners,” said J. D. Ragland, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent in Randall County. “There are so many legal requirements that are necessary in passing on a farm or ranch to family members, it`s imperative to know the steps.”

“Additionally, with laws regarding capital gains tax, it`s important to have a plan of action when considering selling a farm or ranch. The great thing about this program is that participants will receive current and accurate information from our very own AgriLife Extension agricultural law specialist,” concluded Ragland.

Guest speakers for the event include, Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, J.D., AgriLife Extension agricultural law specialist, Amarillo, who will address “Steps to a Successful Estate/Succession Plan,” and Leah Davis with Burdett Morgan Williamson and Boykin Partnerships, who will speak on the topic, “Using Entities LLCs, partnerships, trusts, etc. in Estate Planning,” Texas A&M AgriLife said.

In addition, the free program, located at the Kuhlman Extension Center, will conclude with a lunch courtesy of Happy State Bank.