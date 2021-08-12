Texas A&M AgriLife to host 23rd annual Wheatheart Wheat Conference today

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is set to host the annual Wheatheart Wheat Conference today, Aug. 12, according to a press release by Texas A&M AgriLife.

The conference will be held at the Ochiltree County Expo Center, 402 Expo Drive in Perryton and will include discussions on the wheat market and different management strategies, the release said.

“We want to welcome all the wheat producers from this northeastern corner of the Panhandle to come hear our guest speakers as they prepare for the upcoming year,” said Scott Strawn, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Ochiltree County.

The conference is co-hosted by the AgriLife Extension offices in Ochiltree, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Hansford, Roberts and Hutchinson Counties.

According to the release, registration is $10 at the door beginning at 8:30 a.m., with the program from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., while lunch and a drawing for a $100 gift card will be sponsored by Texas Wheat Producers.