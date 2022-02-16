AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas A&M AgriLife Research announced it has recently filled several faculty and senior scientist positions to its research teams.

Joining the research faculty are Vinicius Gouvêa, DVM, Ph.D., ruminant nutritionist; and Kiran Gadhave, Ph.D., entomologist. In addition, Carolina Brandani, Ph.D., an associate research scientist in soil health, has joined the team said Texas A&M.

“We’ve been down two research faculty for the past 12 to 18 months,” said Brent Auvermann, Ph.D., Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center director, Amarillo. “But the ongoing challenges didn’t wait around for us. So, I’m delighted that we have hired an entomologist and a ruminant nutritionist, and we are skating at full strength once again.”