AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas A&M AgriLife Research and AgriLife Extension leaders are set to address the approval by the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents of several major construction projects during the Amarillo Farm and Ranch Show on Wednesday at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Officials detailed that the leader discussion will include the approval by the Board of Regents of a $30 million construction project that would aid the move of the extension center in Amarillo to the West Texas A&M Campus along with $15 million to rebuild and enhance the extension center in Vernon and Texas A&M AgriLife Foundation Seed after it was damaged from a tornado in May 2022.

The new building in Canyon is expected to be completed by summer 2025 and house 60 employees of AgriLife Research and AgriLife Extension, according to officials.

The construction projects in Amarillo and Vernon, said officials, “support expanding research programs in beef cattle, small grains, environmental quality, natural resources, pest management, crop systems and bioenergy.” The project announcement also follows the groundbreaking of an Animal Reproductive Biotechnology Center in Bryan a week ago.