CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Amarillo will move to West Texas A&M University after approval from the TAMU System Board of Regents.

Dr. Brent Auvermann, the Amarillo Center director, said they plan to break ground on the new building on WT’s campus soon.

“It’s going to put us right down the street from the Happy State Bank building on the West Texas A&M campus, which houses the Paul Engler College of Ag and Natural Sciences,” Auvermann said. “Right next to the Veterinary Diagnostic Lab and the veterinary school that Texas A&M has up in the ag complex on the WT campus. We’ll be right next door and have access to all the graduate students that we want.”

Dr. Jeff Savell, the vice chancellor and dean for Agriculture and Life Sciences in Bryan-College Station, said they are working to consolidate agricultural life science activities.

“I think it’ll be a great complement to the activities we do in the Texas A&M AgriLife complex because of all the importance of agriculture throughout the state of Texas, but especially the importance to here in the panhandle region,” Savell said.

According to Auvermann, their focus is on research and providing solutions to problems producers face in the Panhandle.

“One of the things that we need to do is to hire good, smart, strong, industrious graduate students from the Texas Panhandle area and beyond to come in and help us do the research,” he continued. “And in the meantime, we hope that we will, and we expect to enrich their educational experience and enhance their job prospects for high-paying jobs when they leave West Texas A&M.”

Dr. G. Cliff Lamb…The Director of Texas A&M AgriLife Research in Bryan-College Station, said he hopes the facility will help retain the ag workforce in the Panhandle with cutting-edge research opportunities.

“We’re starting to see things like artificial intelligence, machine learning, gene editing, and livestock and crops. Those types of technologies are changing the way in which we create more resilient ag systems,” Dr. Lamb said. “And if we can expose students, whether they’re undergraduate students or work in the labs, or graduate students that ultimately become faculty members, and continue doing research, it only has a positive impact on the region.”

According to Lamb, AgriLife supports much of the research at WT’s VERO, and many of their veterinarians work with the livestock at WT, so the new space will allow the programs to work more closely together.

Dr. Auvermann said they hope to move into the new AgriLife building on WT’s campus in August 2025.