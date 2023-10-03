AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service announced its offices in Potter and Randall counties will be hosting the Panhandle Grape and Wine Tour on Oct. 21 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The tour is limited to the first 30 people who register and will feature a visit to two vineyards.

“People want to know if it is even doable in our part of the world to grow grapes with the weather and temperatures,” said J. D. Ragland, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent in Randall County. “This is a way for us to show it can be done and for people to see firsthand what all is involved and talk to some experts.”

The program will feature guest speakers as well as:

Texas wine industry overview

Learning about growing grapes

Maintenance and care of vines in the Texas Panhandle

Wine-making process

Types of wine

Wine tasting

The event starts at 1:30 p.m., and attendees will meet at the Buffalo Falls Vineyard at 16001 Interstate 27 south of Amarillo. The tour will then go to Bar Z Winery, 19290 Farm-to-Market Road 1541, east of Canyon.

The event is limited to the first 30 people registered, with a registration deadline of Oct. 18. The fee is $45 per person or $75 per couple, which is to be paid upon arrival on the event day. Officials said transportation between venues will not be provided.

Registration is available here.