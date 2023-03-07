AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission announced Tuesday that they will conduct underage compliance operations throughout the month, visiting retailers to make sure alcohol is out of the hands of minors, especially during Spring Break.

According to a news release from the TABC, agents from the commission are expected to visit hundreds of alcohol retailers throughout the state, including bars, restaurants and stores, empowering the businesses to prevent illegal alcohol sales, including sales to intoxicated individuals as well as customers under the age of 21.

“The vast majority of underage alcohol-related accidents and fatalities can be prevented simply by cutting off the source of alcohol to the minors,” TABC Executive Director Thomas Graham said in the release. “Our primary goal during this operation is to work with retailers to ensure they have the practices and policies in place to prevent illegal alcohol sales. In the relatively few cases where we observe a violation, we’ll hold those businesses accountable and get them back into compliance.”

Officials said that agents from the commission will conduct undercover and open inspections throughout the month, aimed at identifying retailers that sell alcohol to minors. Those found in violation of this rule could face a fine or a temporary suspension of their liquor license. Employees who break the law could also face a misdemeanor criminal charge.

“We want alcohol retailers across the state to realize that this period before spring break is the best time to prepare your staff for the busy season ahead,” Graham said in the release. “Train your staff to recognize the signs of a fake ID, as well as the best ways to decline a sale if you think it would break the law. Ultimately, alcohol retailers are the first line of defense when it comes to preventing injury or loss of life.”

For more information, visit the TABC’s website.