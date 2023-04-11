AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Air and Space Museum announced it will be displaying the Boeing B-29 Superfotress beginning on Friday.

The museum said the aircraft will be displayed on Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the museum, the B-29 “is a high altitude, long-range bomber that pushed the limits of science.” The aircraft was used by the U.S. Army Air Corp in 1945 and after 10 years retired to China Lake, CA where it was used for bomb training.

The cost to enter the plane is $10 per person or $20 per family. Rides scheduled for Saturday and Sunday mornings begin at $600 and may be booked and purchased through the B-29 Superfortress website. The rides include a briefing on the aircraft and a 30-minute flight. The museum said it will hold a raffle for a ride.

The museum said a meet and greet with the crew will be hosted on April 15 from 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. The cost for the “Supper and Shindig” will be $40 for the general public, $35 per person for active or veteran military and guest, and $25 per person for those 21 to 29 years old. There will be a wine and beer cash bar. Tickets for that event are available at Goodin’s Jewelry at 3701 Olsen Blvd or through www.eventbrite.com.

The museum is located at 10001 American Drive in the English Field Aviation hangar north of the Bell Helicopter complex at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport.