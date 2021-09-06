Texas Air and Space Museum hosting Plane Party for B-25J Mitchell ‘Maid in the Shade’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Air and Space Museum is hosting a Plane Party on Saturday, September 18, highlighting the B-25J Mitchell “Maid in the Shade”.

Event organizers said the party, which is from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., will feature Patrick Swindell and Esquire Jazz. A Texas buffet is included, along with a hangar dance and a wine and beer cash bar.

Organizers tell us admission to the event is $50 per person for civilians, $35 per person for active or military veterans and one guest, and $25 per person for the latest generation of those 21 to 29 years old. Tickets can be purchased at the museum and at Goodin’s Jewelry, located at 3701 Olsen. They can be purchased online here.

The aircraft will be open to the public Tuesday, September 14 through Sunday, September 19, planning officials said. The cost is $10 per person or $20 per family.

The Texas Air and Space Museum is located at 10001 American Boulevard in the English Field Aviation hangar north of Bell Helicopter. For more information or to make reservations, call 806-374-2066, or click here.