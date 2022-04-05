CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas A&M AgriLife is set to host the Capital Farm Credit Hemphill County Texas A&M AgriLife Beef Cattle Conference on April 26-27 in the Jones Pavilion in Canadian.

The conference, according Andy Holloway, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service agent for Hemphill County, will include educational information, trade show vendors representing the beef cattle business, and the chance to network with ranchers.

Holloway added that the event will feature barbeque brisket for lunch and Hereford prime rib for dinner on April 26, and Wagyu ribeye steaks for lunch on April 27.

“Beef cattle producers will have lots of take-home from this event,” Holloway said. “I think due to world events that have created spiraling inflation, product shortages and uncertainty, this conference is the most important educational programming event we have ever put on in Hemphill County.”

Individuals in attendance will hear about new market opportunities, carbon credit information, cattle promotions, cow/calf profit analyzers, a rancher panel about grass grazing and animal management, and a live demonstration on cattle handling and herd bull testing.

According to the Texas AgriLife website, guest speakers for the event include Mike Pompeo, former U.S. Secretary of State, who will speak on April 26, and Keni Thomas, a country music singer and best-selling author, who will speak on April 27.

Registration is available here or by calling 806-323-9114.