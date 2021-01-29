Texas adds 64,200 total non-agricultural jobs over the month

A Help Wanted sign is posted at a Designer Eyes store at Brickell City Centre, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Miami. The number of people applying for unemployment aid jumped last week to 853,000, the most since September, evidence that some companies are cutting more jobs as new virus cases spiral higher. The Labor Department said Thursday, Dec. 10, that the number of applications increased from 716,000 the previous week. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas added 64,200 total non-agricultural jobs over the month, marking the eight consecutive month of job growth in Texas.

The Texas unemployment rate for December 2020 was 7.2%, down from 8.1% in November 2020.

In December, the business services industry added 27,000 jobs.

The trade, transportation, and utilities industry added 20,100 jobs and education and health services added more than 6,000 jobs.

The Amarillo metropolitan statistical area recorded December’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas with a not seasonally adjusted rate of 4.9%.