Texas adds 40,700 nonfarm positions over the month

The Texas Workforce Commission’s headquarters building was closed on April 2, 2020 as tens of thousands of Texans were trying to get through online and on the phone to file unemployment applications. (KXAN Photo/Jody Barr)

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Workforce Commission, the unemployment rate rose to 8.3 percent after dipping from the high of 13.5 percent in April, when the peak of COVID-19 numbers occurred.

The Amarillo Metropolitan Statistical Area recorded that September’s lowest unemployment rate among Texas metropolitan statistical areas was a not-seasonally-adjusted rate of 5.1 percent.

Texas employers added 40,700 jobs despite the increase in individuals exiting the labor force, including the those self-employed, marking the fifth consecutive month of job growth since measures to control COVID-19 began.

“Despite the increase in the overall unemployment rate, Texas had a net gain in jobs for September,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel.

“TWC offers numerous resources to Texans looking for work or building their careers,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez.

In September, the Leisure and the Hospitality sector added 23,600 jobs, Government added 5,400 jobs, and Professional and Business Services added 4,000 jobs.

