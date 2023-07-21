(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 21, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – AARP Texas announced that it joined the Texas Consumer Association in asking the Public Utility Commission to suspend its current extreme weather disconnection rules, as well as stop disconnecting electric service due to bill rearranging or lack of payment until at least Sept. 15.

The petition submitted on Thursday also asked the PUC to direct the transmission and distribution utilities and retail electric providers around Texas to report how many current electric accounts have been disconnected for lack of payment and update those reports weekly through at least November.

This petition comes amid a continued summer of extreme heat in Texas. As noted previously on MyHighPlains.com, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expects most of the US, including Texas, to experience above-average heat at least through August. NOAA and the Texas Water Development Bureau have also reported expecting Texas to continue experiencing extra-hot weather and drought conditions until fall and winter, when it will start seeing more of an impact from El Niño.

“The extreme heat in Texas demands emergency measures be taken. Too many vulnerable residents, especially our older Texans, find themselves struggling to pay rising energy bills. If they are disconnected, they risk heat-related illnesses or worse,” said AARP Texas Director Tina Tran. “This is further complicated when a household is also dependent on life-sustaining medical equipment. The PUC should act to place a moratorium on disconnections for nonpayment until mid-September. This is truly a life-or-death situation.”

The AARP said that many residents may face energy bills totaling 8% to 12% of their monthly income during the summer. In March, the US Census Bureau noted that 44.8% of Texans faced energy insecurity and had to reduce their payments for other necessities such as food, medicine, or rent to pay energy bills.

“During a hot Texas summer heat wave, living in low-quality, inefficient housing with no air conditioning or refrigeration for food and medicine could be a death sentence for seniors, young children, medically vulnerable citizens, and others,” said AARP’s petition, “Many households face the risk of disconnection month after month, so an electricity disconnection moratorium is a key provision for public health and safety.”

Currently, as noted in the AARP petition, the PUC’s disconnection rule for extreme weather applies on a utility-specific basis and is tied to specific days, such as when a National Weather Service heat advisory is in place or has been for two days.

The AARP argued that this rule makes it difficult for customers to know when a local disconnection ban is in effect “and impossible to predict when the ban might be lifted and the power could be shut off.” A specific end date on the moratorium, such as AARP’s suggested Sept. 15, could reduce uncertainty and enable budget planning for bill repayment.

While most of Texas is covered by the grid run by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the petition to the PUC would impact all four grids in the Lone Star State, including the Southwest Power Pool that covers the Texas Panhandle and South Plains, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator that serves southeast Texas, and the Western Electricity Coordinating Council in the El Paso area.

Although the outcome of the petition remains to be seen, Xcel Energy and the SPP have both offered status and power advisory notification systems that customers can use to keep up to date with possible issues or strain on the grid. Otherwise, Xcel Energy not only offered tips on how to keep energy bill costs down during the summer but also noted that customers needing bill management help and options can reach out to its support staff.