‘Texas 10 Most Wanted’ sex offenders from Amarillo, Hamilton captured

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two of Texas’ 10 most wanted sex offenders are back in custody, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). Bryant Keith Martin Jr., of Amarillo, was arrested on Aug. 16 in Amarillo. Joseph Darwin Watson, of Hamilton, was captured on Aug. 18 in Stephenville.



via Texas Department of Public Safety

Because the arrests were not from tips, according to DPS, no rewards were paid.

Bryant Keith Martin Jr., 28, was arrested by the Amarillo Police Department after being found at a resource center in central Amarillo. Noted by DPS as being wanted since Dec. 2020 for failure to register as a sex offender, Martin was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender list in early August.

“In 2014, Martin was convicted in Randall County on one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact for incidents involving two girls, ages 5 and 6.” said DPS in its description of Martin, “He received seven years probation. In 2015, Martin was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and was sentenced to four years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. His probation was also revoked. In 2019, Martin was released from prison and registered as a sex offender in Amarillo.”

Joseph Darwin Watson, 52, was arrested by Stephenville Police after being found at an apartment complex. He was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender List on Aug. 4. Watson was noted by DPS as “a high-risk sex offender who is required to register every three months for life.” He’s been wanted since October 2020, for failure to comply with registration requirements.

“In 1994, he was convicted in Llano County of two counts of aggravated sexual assault involving a 5-year-old boy.” said DPS, “In 2000, he was convicted in Hamilton County of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. He was then released from a TDCJ prison in 2005.”

“In 2009, Watson was convicted of sexual assault involving a 47-year-old woman in Milam County and received a 10-year sentence in a TDCJ prison. He was discharged in 2018 and was registered as a sex offender in Hamilton.”

Current lists regarding the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders can be found here.

In order to qualify for cash rewards, DPS said that tipsters must give information to authorities through one of the following methods: