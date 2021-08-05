Texans Caring for Texans to recognize state employees at 25th annual event

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texans Caring for Texans is set to hold its 25th annual state event which will recognize state employees today, Aug. 5, according to Texans Caring for Texans.

From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex on the West Texas A&M campus, more than 30 people representing many state agencies are expected to be honored, the organization said.

Texans Caring for Texans listed the following agencies that will be honored at the event:

Amarillo College

Clarendon College

Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center

Texas Department of Agriculture

Texas Department of Criminal Justice (Clements and Dalhart units)

Texas Department of Family and Protective Services

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Department of Transportation (Amarillo and Childress districts)

Texas Health and Human Services Commission

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s School of Medicine

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s School of Pharmacy

Texas Workforce Solutions

West Texas A&M University

The honorees will follow the opening from Dr. Todd Rasberry, Vice President for Philanthropy and External Relations & Executive Director of the WTAMU Foundation while Tim Bowles, co-chair of the Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance is set to give the keynote speech, the organization stated.

