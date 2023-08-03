CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texans Caring for Texans released information on its 28th annual recognition ceremony that will honor hard-working state employees in Texas on Thursday at West Texas A&M University.

Organizers noted that the ceremony will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday in the Legacy Hall of the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on the WT campus.

WTAMU President Dr. Walter Wendler will begin the ceremony while the recognition of honorees will follow, according to organizers. Joe Longway, who serves as the Lubbock regional director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, will be the keynote speaker.

In addition, Texas State Senators Charles Perry (TX-28) and Kevin Sparks (TX-31), along with Texas State Representatives Ken King (TX-88) and John Smithee (TX-86), will be in attendance to honor the nominees. Organizers noted that a tribute to honor the legacy of Texans Caring for Texans founder, the late Texas Representative David Swinford (TX-87), will also be featured.

According to organizers, the Texans Caring for Texans Task Force gives state agencies in the 26 Panhandle counties the opportunity to recognize hard-working employees “who make important decisions affecting the lives of Texans every day,” and their communities.

Organizers released the following agencies that will be represented at the ceremony:

Amarillo College

Clarendon College

Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center

Texas Department of Agriculture

Texas Department of Criminal Justice (Clements, Dalhart, Montford and Roach Units)

Texas Department of Criminal Justice (Region V)

Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (Adult Protective Services)

Texas Health and Human Services

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Department of State Health Services

Texas Department of Transportation (Amarillo and Childress Districts)

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Centers Department of Psychiatry

Texas Tech University School of Veterinary Medicine

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

West Texas A&M University