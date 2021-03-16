Texans 50 and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — People who are 50 to 64 can now be vaccinated in the State of Texas as the state opened Phase 1C Monday.

That age group joining the eligibility pool that according to Texas Health and Human Services includes those 65 and older and anyone 16 and up with an underlying health issue.

Amarillo Public Health Authority Dr. Scott Milton said that opening up the vaccine to more people means that hopefully fewer people get sick.

Dr. Milton added that he is glad more people are able to get vaccinated and will be able to have that comfort in knowing so.

He added that another reason he believes Texas is adding this new phase is due to the state reopening at 100% and easing restrictions.

Dr. Milton said that Amarillo is a distribution hub and the city gets 5,000 vaccines a week and the city has a constant flow of vaccines.

“I hope that by opening it up that no one is left out and anybody that wants to get it, can get it,” said Dr. Milton.

Dr. Milton said the hard decision of the vaccine rollout has been trying to figure out who needs it first.

Dr. Milton added it concerns him is that there are still people that are reluctant to get the COVID-19 vaccine. He said that these vaccines are safe and effective.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texans between 50 and 64 years old account for 20% of all COVID-19 deaths.