Texan Sky Credit Union’s “C U at” program encouraging local spending

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Spending money locally, that’s what Texan Sky Credit Union is encouraging their members to do.

“Everything is better together in a local community. So we’re just reaching out, seeing what we can do to help get those businesses back on their feet,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, Texan Sky Credit Union Marketing Consultant.

What Texan Sky Credit Union came up with is the recently-created “C U at” program.

Which is a win-win for both Texan Sky members and local businesses they’re partnering with.

“Anyone in our community can partner with us. We just take that partnership, try to develop it to where it benefits both sets of partners, us and the partner. Then we push that out to where it can benefit the community but we always put our members first,” said Rodriguez.

How it works is credit union members take their Texan Sky credit or debit card to a participating local business.

That member then receives the discount the business decided on, benefiting both sides.

One of those businesses is Toppled Turtle Brewing.

“If someone comes in to the brewery and they pay with a Texan Sky Credit Union card on Wednesdays between five and close, they get a three dollar beer. I’ve always really wanted to be able to give back to the community and support the community. So just being able to partner with them and support local businesses has been great,” said J.L. Wiswell, Toppled Turtle Brewing Co-Owner.

“These are our neighbors. So whether we’re getting benefit from it or not. It eventually benefits all of us just to work together,” said Rodriguez.

For more information about the program, you can visit their website here: https://www.texansky.com/