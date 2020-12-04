Tent for COVID-19 patients’ treatment set up between NWTH and BSA

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A temporary tent infusion clinic will be placed on BSA Hospital property in a central location between both hospitals.
The infusion clinic is an initiative for possible outpatient treatments to a limited number of qualifying positive COVID-19 patients. The infusion treatment, Bamlanivimab, will be the primary medication used in the clinic.
According to the City of Amarillo, this clinic will not be available for immediate use and is only being established in preparation to meet the needs of the high positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in the community. The clinic will be staffed by the Regional Advisory Council (RAC).
This initiative is supported by the State of Texas, the City of Amarillo, and in collaboration with BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
