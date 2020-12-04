Tent for COVID-19 patients’ treatment set up between NWTH and BSA

This photo provided by Eli Lilly shows the drug Bamlanivimab. On Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, the Food and Drug Administration cleared emergency use of Bamlanivimab, the first antibody drug to help the immune system fight COVID-19. The drug is for people 12 and older with mild or moderate COVID-19 not requiring hospitalization. (Courtesy of Eli Lilly via AP)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A temporary tent infusion clinic will be placed on BSA Hospital property in a central location between both hospitals.

The infusion clinic is an initiative for possible outpatient treatments to a limited number of qualifying positive COVID-19 patients. The infusion treatment, Bamlanivimab, will be the primary medication used in the clinic.

According to the City of Amarillo, this clinic will not be available for immediate use and is only being established in preparation to meet the needs of the high positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in the community. The clinic will be staffed by the Regional Advisory Council (RAC).

This initiative is supported by the State of Texas, the City of Amarillo, and in collaboration with BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System, and Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.