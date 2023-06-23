AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Severe weather has caused plenty of damage to the Texas Panhandle and adjacent counties recently, but there could be some property tax relief ahead for those affected.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued disaster declarations for several area counties recently, which created a temporary disaster exemption for property owners.

“If you’ve had any damage from the flooding, or severe weather that happened into May, early part of June, you just need to look at how much damage you’ve had,” said Jeffrey Dagley, the chief appraiser at the Potter-Randall Appraisal District. “If you have estimates of repairs that are going to need to be done, you can look at our value and see if you your estimates and your cost to repair all those damages equate to up to 15% of the value of your house or your building.”

Dagley said the disaster declaration in the tax code lays out different levels of exemption, depending on the amount of damage to the property.

“So there’s a 15% exemption, a 30, 60, and 100% exemption, but all those levels are prorated from the time the disaster declaration was declared,” he continued. “So it’s not 100% exemption for the entire year but it’s 100% from June 6 to the end of the year, which ends up equating to about 57% of the year and that’s only on the property that was actually affected.”

The disaster declaration was issued on June 6th for Potter and Randall Counties. Dagley said exemption applications must be submitted within 105 days, putting the deadline on Sept. 9, 2023.

“Once someone submits an application to us with all their information, we will review that application. We’ll look at how much damage has been sustained, look at the value that we have on the property, we’ll make a determination what level of exemption you would qualify for, or we might deny it if it didn’t qualify up to 15% of the property value,” Dagley said, adding that PRAD will then notify property owners of their exemption amounts.

On that form, applicants can list property under the following categories: homestead, residential, land, commercial, minerals, agricultural, and business personal property.

“If it’s business and had equipment or inventory that was lost or damaged, and you sustained some damage, and there’s got to be physical damage, just any of that, you might also qualify.”

Gov. Abbott issued another disaster declaration on June 16 after Perryton was hit by an EF-3 tornado, destroying several homes and businesses.

“The Ochiltree Appraisal District will be accepting applications there as well for disaster that temporary disaster exemption, and that deadline for them is Sept. 19,” Dagley said.

Exemption applications can be found at local appraisal district offices. For property owners in Potter and Randall Counties, that form is available online by clicking here.