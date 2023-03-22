AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Travis County District Judge has continued the temporary injunction order for an Amarillo woman for her midwifery practice through the final judgment of a trial scheduled for later this year.

According to documents filed Tuesday afternoon in the 345th Judicial District Court of Travis County, the temporary injunction order for Leah Hernandez, an Amarillo woman who was prohibited by a Travis County District Court Judge earlier this month from practicing midwifery, has been extended.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filed a civil enforcement action against Hernandez’s midwifery practice in late February, alleging that Hernandez was not operating with an official license and continued to advertise herself as a licensed midwife.

The “agreed temporary injunction order” filed on Tuesday states that Hernandez is “prohibited from practicing midwifery in Texas without a license issued by the Department or successor agency.” Officials defined the term “practicing midwifery” as:

Providing the necessary supervision, care and advice to a woman during normal pregnancy, labor and the postpartum period;

Conducting a normal delivery of a child;

Providing normal newborn care.

The order also stated that Hernandez is prohibited from representing herself as a licensed midwife in Texas. A trial surrounding Hernandez’s case is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 2 in Travis County District Court.

“This Order shall continue in effect until a final judgment is entered by the Court or terminated by Court order,” the order reads.