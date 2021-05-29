Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Video Forecast

Live Weather Cameras

Download Weather App

Temple Baptist Church hosts car show

Local News

by: Roushell Hamilton Jr.

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Temple Baptist Church took advantage of the beautiful Amarillo weather today and hosted a car show. The church said they took plenty of precautions to ensure everyone’s safety.

In addition to the many cool cars and classic rides on hand for the community to check out, there was also the Fat Boy’s Barbecue food truck on site.

“Oh, it’s good,” said Bobby Evans, a Deacon at Temple Baptist Church. “And everybody’s just tickled to death to finally be able to get out, be with people and be with the cars again. Because it’s about the cars, but it’s also about the fellowship and the community within the cars too. So there’s a lot of friends here.”

Seeing friends again, something that we’re all excited to do.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss