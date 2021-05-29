Temple Baptist Church hosts car show

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Temple Baptist Church took advantage of the beautiful Amarillo weather today and hosted a car show. The church said they took plenty of precautions to ensure everyone’s safety.

In addition to the many cool cars and classic rides on hand for the community to check out, there was also the Fat Boy’s Barbecue food truck on site.

“Oh, it’s good,” said Bobby Evans, a Deacon at Temple Baptist Church. “And everybody’s just tickled to death to finally be able to get out, be with people and be with the cars again. Because it’s about the cars, but it’s also about the fellowship and the community within the cars too. So there’s a lot of friends here.”

Seeing friends again, something that we’re all excited to do.