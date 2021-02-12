Temple Baptist Church cancels Sunday service due to weekend winter weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Temple Baptist Church in Amarillo announced they have cancelled the 8:30 a.m. service on Sunday due to incoming extreme weather.
Temple Baptist said they will monitor the weather and make adjustments accordingly.
For more information, call Temple Baptist Church at 806-372-2306.
For the latest weather coverage, visit myhighplains.com.
