Temple Baptist Church cancels Sunday service due to weekend winter weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Temple Baptist Church in Amarillo announced they have cancelled the 8:30 a.m. service on Sunday due to incoming extreme weather.

Temple Baptist said they will monitor the weather and make adjustments accordingly.

For more information, call Temple Baptist Church at 806-372-2306.

