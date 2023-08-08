AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The use of telemedicine soared during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued to grow in popularity across the country, and the High Plains is no exception.

“It actually increases access to health care, number one,” said Ariel Santos, M.D., MPH, Director of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Telemedicine Program. “Number two, you don’t have to travel using telemedicine.”

He said it’s proven to be popular for patients from multiple generations.

“I think telemedicine could be used by everyone from pediatrics to geriatrics. I initially thought that this will be a hit only among millennials since they are very equipped digitally. However, studies show that even geriatric patients or older population that we thought had the digital divide will struggle with telemedicine, but they do love it,” he said.

Texas Tech leaders told MyHighPlains.com that its physicians and specialty clinics across the region have completed nearly 200,000 telehealth visits since the start of the pandemic, and it’s proven to be an effective form of treatment for multiple segments of the population.

“People in remote areas as well will really benefit from telemedicine and there are some special populations like those in reservations, incarcerated population that using telemedicine could increase an effective as well as cost-effective health care in those population,” he explained.

But as effective as it is, it does have its challenges.

“One of these is probably broadband. If we don’t have infrastructure like broadband, we will not have telemedicine,” he noted.

In the meantime, experts continue to pursue a healthier population one call at a time.