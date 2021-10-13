Teenagers arrested after Grand Street robbery, police chase

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Four teenagers, ages 15 to 17, were arrested in the wake of a Tuesday armed robbery at the Grand Street Discount Store, as well as a police chase, and a home search in which officers found stolen guns and a grenade.

The Amarillo Police Department (APD) said that officers responded to the store on Oct. 12, where a victim reported that four masked suspects came into the store carrying guns and took cash and merchandise.

At around 9:40 p.m., the APD said officers were at NE 9th and Garfield when a gray four-door vehicle stopped at the same intersection. Officers reported that they “observed” four to five gunshots from inside the gray vehicle.

After leading both officers in a chase before stopping on the 700 block of N. Garfield, APD said the people inside the car got out and ran.

APD reported that officers set up a perimeter and brought more personnel, including K9 officers, to the area. K9 Arco found one suspect, who was arrested and treated for “minor injuries.” The other three were found a short time later in an apartment and were also arrested.

Once given permission to search the home, APD officers reported finding two stolen guns and a hand grenade, as well as “numerous other stolen items.”

Because of the evidence found at the scene, the APD arrested the four on the charge of the store robbery.

Three, ages 15 and 16, were booked at the Youth Center of the High Plains for Aggravated Robbery. The fourth suspect, 17-year-old Raul Ogaz was booked into the Potter County Jail for “Aggravated Robbery, Robbery, Discharging Firearm in municipal population of 100k or more, and Evading detention in a vehicle.”

The investigation is ongoing through the Violent Crimes Squad.