AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department asked the community for information on 18-year-old Victor Anthony Lujan, who officials said is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for “Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Assault of a Pregnant Person.”

The police department described Lujan as a man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Lujan’s location was asked to call the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org or by using the P3 tips app. Officials noted that an anonymous tip leading to his arrest could earn a reward of $300.