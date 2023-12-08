AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department said that officers are investigating after a Thursday night crash in east Amarillo left one person dead and others with “life-threatening” injuries.

According to the police, officers responded to the 600 block of Spur 228 at around 10 p.m. on Thursday after a report of a crash involving a red Toyota sedan driven by 18-year-old Joseph Hunter Kiliewer and a gray Nissan sedan.

Police said that Kiliewer had been driving southbound on Spur 228 when he allegedly lost control of the car, causing it to go into a side skid into oncoming traffic. The passenger’s side of Kiliewer’s car hit the front of the Nissan, which had been northbound on Spur 228.

Kiliewer died at the scene of the crash due to his injuries, according to police, and the people in the Nissan were hospitalized with “life-threatening” injuries.

Police said that speed was considered to be a factor in the crash and that it is still under investigation by the Traffic Investigation Squad.