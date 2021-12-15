Teen dies after car crashes into tree near Boys Ranch

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An 18-year-old from Sugar Land, Texas has died after her car crashed into a tree six miles southeast of Boys Ranch on Tuesday, Dec. 14, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to the department, at around 12:45 p.m. Jaden Burroughs, was driving her 2007 Honda Civic westbound on FM 1061, when Burroughs moved into the eastbound lane and “over-corrected” the steering to the right.

The department added that the car then skid across the westbound lane and entered the north ditch, hitting a tree on the driver side door. Burroughs was taken to Northwest Texas Hospital where she later died from her injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway patrol Troopers. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigator’s findings, the department stated.