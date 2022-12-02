AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reported that a 17-year-old was critically injured after a Thursday afternoon shooting in south Amarillo.

APD detailed that at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to an apartment in the 2800 block of SW 28th Ave. Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old had been shot with APD adding that the person was then taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

APD patrol officers, along with the Violent Crimes Detectives, located witnesses and APD said that officers determined an “attempted robbery” led to the shooting.

APD said that 17-year-old Chase Hunt was identified as the suspect in the shooting and was later found and arrested. Hunt was then booked into the Potter County Detention Center for “Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.”

The department also identified two other individuals who were arrested in relation to the incident. Officials said 17-year-old Dylon Raymor was arrested for “Tampering with Evidence, Failure to Report a Felony Causing Serious Bodily Injury, and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon” and was booked into the Randall County Jail. In addition, 21-year-old Cameron Hunter was arrested for “Failure to Report a Felony Causing Serious Bodily Injury,” and was booked into the Randall County Jail.

APD noted that a “juvenile suspect has also been charged in the incident.”